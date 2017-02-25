GBI called in following Lumpkin officer-involved shooting

The driver of the vehicle opened fire on a GSP trooper (WALB image)

Georgia State Patrol has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, after an officer-involved shooting incident.

GSP officials say a trooper noticed a two-door coupe traveling fast down Highway 27 near Milepost 11 at about 11:57 p.m. Friday.

A pursuit ensued southbound on Hwy 27 after the driver failed to stop the vehicle for the trooper.

Upon pursuit, the driver wrecked the vehicle on Humber Field Road in Stewart County. They then exited the vehicle and began shooting at the trooper.

The trooper returned fire, hitting the driver.

The driver died on the scene. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta.

A female passenger was also in the vehicle, but was not involved in the shooting. She was taken to Southwest Regional Medical Center in Cuthbert, Georgia with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The trooper was not injured during the incident.

The Stewart Co. District Attorney's Office will review the incident after the GBI concludes its investigation.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.