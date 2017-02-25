Bulloch Co. fatal wreck claims life of Leesburg woman

Strickland lived and worked in the Albany area (Source: Facebook)

A fatal wreck in Bulloch County claimed the life of a south Georgia woman.

The wreck was reported at about 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Officials say Whitney Strickland, 33, was traveling on I-16 when she approached slowed traffic in a construction zone and hit the back of a semi.

Strickland recently moved to Leesburg and worked for a real estate company in Albany.

Two cellphones were found in the car, but officials do not yet know if they were a factor in the wreck.

More information will be available as the investigation continues.

