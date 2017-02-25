UPDATE: Officials identify airman in fatal Hahira wreck

One of the airmen lost their life in the wreck (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating a fatal wreck that claimed the life of a Moody Air Force Base airman.

The wreck was reported early Saturday morning at about 1:30 a.m. near Hahira.

According to officials, a silver vehicle driven by 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Stephenson of California was traveling east on Coleman Road when he ran off the shoulder of the roadway.

Stephenson then over corrected the steering wheel and the vehicle rotated 90 degrees, facing south at that point.

The vehicle then continued sliding east on Coleman Road before hitting a tree on the driver's side door and overturning into a ditch.

Stephenson sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, 26-year-old Abbott Joshua Dale, sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville.

The rear seat passenger, 22-year-old Sara Elizabeth Toy, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Toy resided on Moody Air Force Base.

"It is a great loss to all of us when we lose an Airman from our Air Force family. Team Moody and I extend our deepest condolences to those family and friends impacted during this difficult time," said Col. Thomas Kunkel, 23d Wing Commander.

GSP officials is believed alcohol may have played a significant role in the crash, though charges are pending completion of the investigation and toxicology results.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Moody Air Force Base Public Affairs at 229-257-4146 or during non-duty hours at 229-257-3501.

