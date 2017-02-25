Tone resigns as Worth Co. football coach

Worth County head football coach Jason Tone has resigned after four seasons leading the Rams, WALB has learned.

Tone went 24-20 during his tenure in Sylvester, including three straight state playoff berths. The Rams reached the second round in 2015 and 2016.

He came to Worth County in 2013 after spending six seasons as an assistant at Camden County, bringing the Wing-T offense to Sylvester. Tone played at Lowndes under head coach Milt Miller, who led the Rams to the 1987 Class AAA state title.

This is a developing story.

