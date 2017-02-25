Westwood, Crisp girls advance to Final Four; Tiftarea falls

CRISP ACADEMY 57, OAK MOUNTAIN 32

The Crisp Academy Lady Wildcats are headed back to the GISA Final Four with a 57-32 win over Oak Mountain Friday night.

The win earns Crisp their seventh state semifinal berth in the last eight seasons.

The Lady Wildcats will face Brentwood in the semis next Thursday afternoon. It's a 2:30 tipoff from Mercer University's Hawkins Arena in Macon.

WESTWOOD 60, FLINT RIVER 29

Westwood punched their ticket to the state semifinals with a dominant win over Flint River Friday.

The Lady Wildcats are making their sixth consecutive Final Four appearance next week. Westwood will face Robert Toombs at 4:00 at Hawkins Arena in Macon.

TRINITY CHRISTIAN-SHARPSBURG 55, TIFTAREA 39

Tiftarea's season came to an end Friday night in Americus. TCS-Sharpsburg held the Lady Panthers to just 39 points in the state quarterfinals.

Tiftarea led after the first quarter, but struggled to score over the final three quarters.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.