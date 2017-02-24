Sherwood Christian's season ends in Final Four

Sherwood Christian's season came to an end in the state Final Four Friday night.
Mount Bethel Christian knocked out the Eagles, 79-45, in the Class 1-AA semifinals at Cavalier Arena on Albany State's west campus.
The Eagles finish the season at 18-5.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.