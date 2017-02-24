Sherwood Christian's season ends in Final Four - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sherwood Christian's season ends in Final Four

By Jake Wallace, Sports Director
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Sherwood Christian's season came to an end in the state Final Four Friday night.

Mount Bethel Christian knocked out the Eagles, 79-45, in the Class 1-AA semifinals at Cavalier Arena on Albany State's west campus.

The Eagles finish the season at 18-5.

