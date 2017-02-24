Jody Smith to be honored by NASCAR driver

Dougherty Co. students are now out of school for the summer and the City of Albany wants to inform students about various summer programs. Fight Albany Blight will host a Summer Youth Programs Fair on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Community Recreational Center.More >>
Dougherty Co. students are now out of school for the summer and the City of Albany wants to inform students about various summer programs. Fight Albany Blight will host a Summer Youth Programs Fair on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Community Recreational Center.More >>
One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.More >>
One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.More >>
Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.More >>
Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.More >>
A local business rewarded students after another successful school year. Elijah Williams Jr., owner of Rabbitman Footwear, hosted his After School Extravaganza. It's a chance to celebrate students for their hard work during the school year.More >>
A local business rewarded students after another successful school year. Elijah Williams Jr., owner of Rabbitman Footwear, hosted his After School Extravaganza. It's a chance to celebrate students for their hard work during the school year.More >>
A U.S. Airman pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for his sister this weekend. Jakeria Florence graduated from Mitchell County High School Friday night. Scarlette M Wimberly She did not think her brother, Airman 1st Class Jason Florence, would make it to her graduation. He's been stationed in Alaska for more than two years.More >>
A U.S. Airman pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for his sister this weekend. Jakeria Florence graduated from Mitchell County High School Friday night. Scarlette M Wimberly She did not think her brother, Airman 1st Class Jason Florence, would make it to her graduation. He's been stationed in Alaska for more than two years.More >>