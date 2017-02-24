Irwin County School District helps community heal

The murder of Tara Grinstead has not only shocked her former students and coworker's, but is affecting those currently in the Irwin County School District.

Superintendent Thad Clayton said he and his staff are working to help today's students. He said they, too, are trying to make sense of the information that has come to light.

Clayton acknowledges many students were following the 'Up and Vanished' podcast and news reports about Grinstead.

He adds that the administration plans to help students and staff deal with their emotions as the investigation continues, but the situation they're facing is unique.

"That's whats been difficult about eleven-and-a-half years," Clayton said. "When somebody passes away, and it's a student in an accident in town, we typically have things we do to heal and commemorate lives. We've not known what the answers were to what happened."



Clayton said there will eventually be a time appropriate to celebrate Tara's life as educators.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.