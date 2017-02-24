Irwin County School District helps community heal - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Irwin County School District helps community heal

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Connect
Staff and students are being helped (Source:WALB) Staff and students are being helped (Source:WALB)
Thad Clayton, Irwin Co. School District (Source:WALB) Thad Clayton, Irwin Co. School District (Source:WALB)
IRWIN CO., GA (WALB) -

The murder of Tara Grinstead has not only shocked her former students and coworker's, but is affecting those currently in the Irwin County School District. 

Superintendent Thad Clayton said he and his staff are working to help today's students. He said they, too, are trying to make sense of the information that has come to light. 

Clayton acknowledges many students were following the 'Up and Vanished' podcast and news reports about Grinstead. 

He adds that the administration plans to help students and staff deal with their emotions as the investigation continues, but the situation they're facing is unique.

"That's whats been difficult about eleven-and-a-half years," Clayton said. "When somebody passes away, and it's a student in an accident in town, we typically have things we do to heal and commemorate lives. We've not known what the answers were to what happened."

Clayton said there will eventually be a time appropriate to celebrate Tara's life as educators.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.  

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • City of Albany to host Summer Youth Programs Fair

    City of Albany to host Summer Youth Programs Fair

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:48 AM EDT2017-05-29 09:48:34 GMT
    The City of Albany wants kids to take advantage of the various programs happening this summer (Source:WALB)The City of Albany wants kids to take advantage of the various programs happening this summer (Source:WALB)

    Dougherty Co. students are now out of school for the summer and the City of Albany wants to inform students about various summer programs. Fight Albany Blight will host a Summer Youth Programs Fair on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Community Recreational Center.

    More >>

    Dougherty Co. students are now out of school for the summer and the City of Albany wants to inform students about various summer programs. Fight Albany Blight will host a Summer Youth Programs Fair on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Community Recreational Center.

    More >>

  • One dead in Albany wreck

    One dead in Albany wreck

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:29:42 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.

    More >>

    One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

    Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:19:11 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

    More >>

    Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly