NFL player honored at his alma mater on "Keith Mumphery Day"

Mumphery also spoke to students at the Dooly County elementary middle and high schools Friday morning. (Source: WALB)

From left to right Mason Johnson & Caleb Madison (Source: WALB)

It's a big day and night, in honor of one Southwest Georgia NFL football player. (Source: WALB)

It's a big day and night in honor of one Southwest Georgia NFL football player.

Houston Texans wide receiver Keith Mumphery played catch with some future football superstars at his alma mater Dooly County High School.

"To be able to come back and to have your own day and be thanked for your accomplishments, it's a blessing," said Mumphery.

His hometown of Vienna declared February 24th as Keith Mumphery Day.

"You got to catch it," said Mumphery.

He gave advice to kids who look up to him.

"I love Keith," said Caleb Madison.

The young athlete also loves football.

"And we like to tackle," said Madison.

Mumphery said it's more to life than playing the game.

"You got to be driven, you got to have goals, you got to motivate yourself," said Mumphery.

His very own commandments that landed him with the NFL.

Mumphery said he owed it all to his grandmother, parents and older brother for pushing him.

"For him to come back home and get that love from the community, and from the city and the whole county it makes you feel good," said Jamaal Zanders.

Folks he grew up with lined up to get his autograph.

And it wouldn't be a celebration without cake, but to Mumphery Friday was about inspiring the next generation.

"The world is yours, only thing you got to do is believe, that's the first step believing in your vision," explained Mumphery.

Even if, there were just toddlers.

Mumphery also spoke to students at the Dooly County elementary middle and high schools Friday morning.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.