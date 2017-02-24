Benefit concert held for Tifton cancer patient - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Benefit concert held for Tifton cancer patient

By Mike Fussell, Reporter
Connect
The event raised several thousand dollars (Source:WALB) The event raised several thousand dollars (Source:WALB)
Money will benefit Cindy Isdell (Source:WALB) Money will benefit Cindy Isdell (Source:WALB)
Joe Isdell, husband (Source:WALB) Joe Isdell, husband (Source:WALB)
TIFTON, GA (WALB) -

Folks in Tifton raised money Friday for a woman battling lung cancer. A benefit concert was held for Cindy Isdell and her family at the Elks Lodge.

Several bands volunteered for the night and baskets are being raffled off to raise funds.

Isdell's husband Joe said it's been a tough time for his family, but he appreciates all the support everyone has given them.

"It's been a rough road really," Joe said. "Going through chemo and radiation. Her in bed sick. Me not being able to work being home taking care of her, while she's going through treatments, it's been tough, really."

Organizers said they raised more that $4,000 in just several hours. 

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved. 

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • City of Albany to host Summer Youth Programs Fair

    City of Albany to host Summer Youth Programs Fair

    Monday, May 29 2017 5:48 AM EDT2017-05-29 09:48:34 GMT
    The City of Albany wants kids to take advantage of the various programs happening this summer (Source:WALB)The City of Albany wants kids to take advantage of the various programs happening this summer (Source:WALB)

    Dougherty Co. students are now out of school for the summer and the City of Albany wants to inform students about various summer programs. Fight Albany Blight will host a Summer Youth Programs Fair on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Community Recreational Center.

    More >>

    Dougherty Co. students are now out of school for the summer and the City of Albany wants to inform students about various summer programs. Fight Albany Blight will host a Summer Youth Programs Fair on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Mt. Olive Community Recreational Center.

    More >>

  • One dead in Albany wreck

    One dead in Albany wreck

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:29:42 GMT
    (WALB image)(WALB image)

    One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.

    More >>

    One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

    Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:19:11 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

    More >>

    Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly