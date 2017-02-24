Benefit concert held for Tifton cancer patient

Folks in Tifton raised money Friday for a woman battling lung cancer. A benefit concert was held for Cindy Isdell and her family at the Elks Lodge.

Several bands volunteered for the night and baskets are being raffled off to raise funds.

Isdell's husband Joe said it's been a tough time for his family, but he appreciates all the support everyone has given them.

"It's been a rough road really," Joe said. "Going through chemo and radiation. Her in bed sick. Me not being able to work being home taking care of her, while she's going through treatments, it's been tough, really."

Organizers said they raised more that $4,000 in just several hours.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.