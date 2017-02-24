Firebirds get annual physicals before disaster relief game

Physicians said they often find football players have muscular skeletal injuries, hypertension and loss of vision. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia Firebirds took their annual sports exams Friday afternoon before they suit up for their first preseason game next week. (Source: WALB)

Phoebe Orthopedics and Sports Medicine conducted physicals for Albany's arena football team.

50 players went through six different stations where physicians performed several exams from height weight to muscular skeletal and physical exams.

Physicians said they often find players have muscular skeletal injuries, hypertension and loss of vision.

And these are reasons why it's important for the team to have physicals before the season.

"It's real important because it gives them a baseline of the condition the athlete is in before they enter the practice season here in Albany," said Phoebe Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Troy Skidmore.

The Georgia Firebirds will be playing an exhibition against the Jacksonville Sharks on March 9th at 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, and fans are urged to bring canned food products to help storm victims.

It will be a disaster relief game to help raise money for storm victims.

