Apartment fire controlled quickly thanks to neighbor's call

By Theo Dorsey, Sports Reporter
The quick action of a neighbor saved her home and those around her when a fire broke out Friday afternoon in an East Albany apartment complex.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Albany Fire Department responded to a fire at Shadowood Apartments on Brierwood Drive.

Nobody was inside the apartment when the fire broke out.

Thanks a quick response by a neighbor, they had the fire under control within minutes upon arrival.

"The neighbor next door they called it in. They heard the smoke detectors going off and saw smoke so they called the fire department."

"I was very concerned because I have kids,and for the sake of us I had to do what I had to do."

A relative of the resident told WALB the oven was left on, starting the fire. 

But firefighters said they are still investigating the official cause.

  • One dead in Albany wreck

    Monday, May 29 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-05-29 08:29:42 GMT
    One person was killed and five others were injured in a wreck in Albany early Sunday morning.

  • Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:19:11 GMT
    Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

  • "Rabbitman" hosts third annual After School Extravaganza

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:14:36 GMT
    A local business rewarded students after another successful school year.  Elijah Williams Jr., owner of Rabbitman Footwear, hosted his After School Extravaganza. It's a chance to celebrate students for their hard work during the school year.

