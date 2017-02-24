Apartment fire controlled quickly thanks to neighbor's call

The apartment building that was smoking (Source: WALB)

The quick action of a neighbor saved her home and those around her when a fire broke out Friday afternoon in an East Albany apartment complex.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Albany Fire Department responded to a fire at Shadowood Apartments on Brierwood Drive.

Nobody was inside the apartment when the fire broke out.

Thanks a quick response by a neighbor, they had the fire under control within minutes upon arrival.

"The neighbor next door they called it in. They heard the smoke detectors going off and saw smoke so they called the fire department."

"I was very concerned because I have kids,and for the sake of us I had to do what I had to do."

A relative of the resident told WALB the oven was left on, starting the fire.

But firefighters said they are still investigating the official cause.

