Rick Burgess stresses importance of males as spiritual leaders

A nationally acclaimed radio host was the guest speaker ministering to the men of Sherwood Baptist Church.

The Men's Ministry held it's wild Game dinner Friday evening.

Rick Burgess of the "Rick and Bubba" show spoke to more than 200 men at Sherwood's Men's Ministry Wild Game Dinner.

The program is about empowering men to be better spiritual leaders in the world, home and church.

Burgess realized the importance of men from personal experience.

"One of the toughest moments of my life when I had to bury one of my children," remembered Burgess. "My wife talked about what it was like for everyone else to try and minister to her but no one could replace her husband and for the children no one could replace their father."

Along with the dinner, Prizes like a hand-crafted bow and a handgun were also given out.

