Grinstead disappearance leaves former coworker with more questions

One of Tara Grinstead's coworkers spoke out for the first time about the missing teacher.

The Irwin Co High School teacher also knew of Tara's accused killer, Ryan Duke. She mentioned that while everyone was saying they had closure, she was just left with more questions.

"There was no way to say goodbye," said Wendy McFarland, teacher.

There still is no way to say goodbye. The search for the remains of Tara Grinstead, who went missing in 2005, is still on.

"I hoped they would solve the case, but I feared they would never find the body," said McFarland.

Fear that is still a reality. A small sigh of relief came Thursday.

Ryan Duke was arrested and charged for the murder of Tara Grinstead.

"My immediate reaction was tears," said McFarland.

Wendy McFarland worked with Tara at Irwin County High School.

"My memory of Ryan was that he was a polite, smart, young man," said McFarland.

After years of searching for answers, Thursday's arrest only left McFarland with more questions.

"Why? Where? Really the why? The why is the biggest question," said McFarland.

McFarland says she still doesn't have the one thing she needs. Closure.

"There was no closure. This is not closure. Knowing she was killed does not bring us closure," said McFarland. "This is just turning the page. This closes one chapter and opens up another."

McFarland has hope that as this chapter closes, answers will come as the search continues.

