YMCA helps hundreds of storms victims, doors remain open

Even through enduring $200,000 in storm damages, doors still remain open to storm victims at the Albany YMCA.

The pool just opened this past week, although the YMCA's CEO says they are not yet at 100 percent after the January 2 storms.

The YMCA has been a place of comfort and even refreshment for storm victims who lost power, even their home.

Storm victims have been able to come to the YMCA to get hot showers. By the last count, 350 people were noted to take advantage of the opportunity.

YMCA CEO Dan Gillan says the YMCA's mission has always been one of service to everyone.

"That is the bedrock of the mission of the Y. The mission, the foundation of the Y is about building community. Fostering a sense of community among all people," said Gillan.

The pool opened back up on Monday.

