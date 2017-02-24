NFL player stuns students at his alma mater on "Keith Mumphery Day"

"Being able to see the smiles that I could put on kids' faces, or the impact I have, it's just a blessing," Mumphery said. (Source: WALB)

An NFL player stunned several hundred kids Friday as he visited his alma mater, during his special day in his hometown.

Dooly County proclaimed February 24, 2017 as "Keith Mumphery Day" to honor his accomplishments.

The Houston Texans wide receiver and Dooly County High graduate spoke to students at the elementary, middle and high schools throughout the day, and his message was pretty clear.

"Being able to see the smiles that I could put on kids' faces, or the impact I have, it's just a blessing," Mumphery said. "I need to continue to use my platform to inspire people and show people that everybody has some great things in them. It's just for them to realize what it is."

The school system planned a reception for Mumphery that was set to start at 5 p.m. Friday.

