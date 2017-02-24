Police: Gang crackdown working in Ashburn

Lt. Jerome Troutman said if gangs are still active, it's under the radar. (Source: WALB)

People in one South Georgia city said they feel safer after several years of dangerous gangs.

Ashburn Police started a gang crackdown over the past few years when people in the community raised concerns.

Officers started increasing patrols and hiring local officers to help identify gang members.

According to police, their crackdown has worked, and the city has seen less gang activity.

"We're hoping this summer will be a good year," said Lt. Troutman. "Normally when it gets hot, they come out and start doing a lot of other things. Lately we've been seeing them gathering up but we don't see any gang-related things that let us know they're doing it now."

If police can prove it, a local judge is now sentencing suspects with gang activity, which carries a stronger sentence than some of the crimes members commit while in a gang.

