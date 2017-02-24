First ever black history program held at Cairo High School

Friday was history in the making at Cairo High School.

The first ever black history program was held.

Every student from the school packed into the gym early Friday morning.

The program highlighted important leaders in civil rights through performances such as dance and singing.

Organizers said it was important to have the students help in putting on the event.

"Its very important to include the students because it gives them skills and confidence to achieve everywhere they are going to go well past Cairo high school," said Harold Edwards, Teacher.

Teachers and students hope to continue the event for years to come.

