First ever black history program held at Cairo High School

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
CAIRO, GA (WALB) -

Friday was history in the making at Cairo High School.

The first ever black history program was held.

Every student from the school packed into the gym early Friday morning.

The program highlighted important leaders in civil rights through performances such as dance and singing.

Organizers said it was important to have the students help in putting on the event.

"Its very important to include the students because it gives them skills and confidence to achieve everywhere they are going to go well past Cairo high school," said Harold Edwards, Teacher.

Teachers and students hope to continue the event for years to come.

  Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:19:11 GMT
    Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

  "Rabbitman" hosts third annual After School Extravaganza

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:14:36 GMT
    A local business rewarded students after another successful school year.  Elijah Williams Jr., owner of Rabbitman Footwear, hosted his After School Extravaganza. It's a chance to celebrate students for their hard work during the school year.

  WATCH: Airman surprises sister at Mitchell Co. High graduation

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:10:11 GMT
    A U.S. Airman pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for his sister this weekend. Jakeria Florence graduated from Mitchell County High School Friday night. Scarlette M Wimberly She did not think her brother, Airman 1st Class Jason Florence, would make it to her graduation. He's been stationed in Alaska for more than two years.

