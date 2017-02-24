Army sergeant surprises wife, sons in emotional homecoming from Kuwait

Sgt. William Crews made it home early for the three-tier surprise coordinated by his mom. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia Army sergeant pulled off not one but three surprises for his family Friday in an emotional return.

WALB News 10's cameras were rolling for the tear-filled reunion.

"My knees are shaking right now," said Sgt. William Crews. "I haven't seen them in 10 months."

Just a few days ago, Sgt. Crews made it back to Fort Bliss in Texas after a 9-month tour in Kuwait.

He told his wife, Brooke, he'd be coming home next Tuesday.

"I knew I was coming home at a time when my wife was going to be at work and my boys were going to be at school, so it wouldn't be possible for them to come see me," Sgt. Crews said.

Instead, he made it home to Cordele early, ready for the three-tier surprise coordinated by his mom.

Brooke was under the impression that the doctor's office she works at was having a healthy-eating event featuring Chick-Fil-A. However, her husband followed the Chick-Fil-A cow into the lobby and surprised her.

"I feel like I'm still dreaming because I can't tell you how many times I've had dreams about him coming home early and you wake up and he's still not home," said Brooke. "It's just been a long time."

The next stop was to surprise Crews' youngest son, Cameron, 4.

"Where's Cameron Crews at?" Sgt. Crews asked as he entered the classroom. "Daddy!" Cameron yelled as he recognized his father.

"This has been the longest 9 months ever," Brooke said.

The caravan then headed to Crisp County Primary School to surprise Aiden, 6.

"I missed you so much!" Aiden yelled as he hugged his dad for the first time in 10 months.

For a final surprise that even Sgt. Crews didn't know about, students lined the halls at the school to say thanks to their military hero.

"I still can't believe he's here, even him standing there," his wife said.

Crews just signed on for another six years with the Army, but he will be stationed in Columbus so he'll be much closer to his wife and children.

