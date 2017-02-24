Annual antique show begins in Thomasville

If you collect antiques or just love to look at them, there is an event going on that may spark your interest.

The Thomasville Antique show started on Friday.

The event attracts thousands of folks each year.

Vendors from across the country sell items such as jewelry, art prints, and furniture.

This year, the event has a new feature to it that organizers are excited about.

"We have an addition this year, seven pop up shops. It has modern art, handwoven textiles, someone that makes shoes from turkey, just something for everyone to take home," said Dorothy Cobb.

The event will run through Sunday.

It is at the Thomasville Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

