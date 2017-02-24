Annual antique show begins in Thomasville - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Annual antique show begins in Thomasville

By Ashlyn Becton, Reporter
Connect
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
(Source:WALB) (Source:WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

If you collect antiques or just love to look at them, there is an event going on that may spark your interest.

The Thomasville Antique show started on Friday.

The event attracts thousands of folks each year.

Vendors from across the country sell items such as jewelry, art prints, and furniture.

This year, the event has a new feature to it that organizers are excited about.

"We have an addition this year, seven pop up shops. It has modern art, handwoven textiles, someone that makes shoes from turkey, just something for everyone to take home," said Dorothy Cobb.

The event will run through Sunday.

It is at the Thomasville Exchange Club Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

    Service honors fallen service members at Albany's Field of Crosses

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:19 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:19:11 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

    More >>

    Several dozen people gathered Sunday to remember and honor fallen military service members. It was the annual Field of Crosses Memorial Day Service at the Albany Mall. Speakers talked about the focus of Memorial Day being fallen service members.

    More >>

  • "Rabbitman" hosts third annual After School Extravaganza

    "Rabbitman" hosts third annual After School Extravaganza

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:14 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:14:36 GMT
    (Source: WALB)(Source: WALB)

    A local business rewarded students after another successful school year.  Elijah Williams Jr., owner of Rabbitman Footwear, hosted his After School Extravaganza. It's a chance to celebrate students for their hard work during the school year.

    More >>

    A local business rewarded students after another successful school year.  Elijah Williams Jr., owner of Rabbitman Footwear, hosted his After School Extravaganza. It's a chance to celebrate students for their hard work during the school year.

    More >>

  • WATCH: Airman surprises sister at Mitchell Co. High graduation

    WATCH: Airman surprises sister at Mitchell Co. High graduation

    Sunday, May 28 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-05-29 01:10:11 GMT
    (Source: Facebook)(Source: Facebook)

    A U.S. Airman pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for his sister this weekend. Jakeria Florence graduated from Mitchell County High School Friday night. Scarlette M Wimberly She did not think her brother, Airman 1st Class Jason Florence, would make it to her graduation. He's been stationed in Alaska for more than two years.

    More >>

    A U.S. Airman pulled off the surprise of a lifetime for his sister this weekend. Jakeria Florence graduated from Mitchell County High School Friday night. Scarlette M Wimberly She did not think her brother, Airman 1st Class Jason Florence, would make it to her graduation. He's been stationed in Alaska for more than two years.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly