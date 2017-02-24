Worth Co. wreck cleaned up by GSP, DOT - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Worth Co. wreck cleaned up by GSP, DOT

WORTH CO., GA (WALB) -

The Worth County two vehicle wreck on Friday afternoon has been cleaned up. 

Officials said a garbage truck was dumping a trash can on Highway 300 near Mercer Mill Road, when a semi sideswiped the truck at about 4 p.m.

Emergency vehicles were called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Worth Co. Sheriff's Office handed the investigation over to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP troopers said the semi driver wasn't paying attention, and would be charged with failure to exercise due care. 

The Department of Transportation helped GSP clean up debris and trash. 

