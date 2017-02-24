Star students awarded for their excellence in academics

Standout students were given the start treatment Friday.

They were treated to a delicious lunch, some picture taking, and an awards ceremony.

Six Star Students from the Dougherty County School system were all recognized for their excellence in their academics.

Friday's 57th Star Student/Teacher Luncheon was held at the Chehaw Education Center.

WALB spoke with one of the winners, Hannah Takash from Deerfield-Windsor, who said she was humbled by the award and felt extremely prepared for the SATs.

"It's an incredible honor. I'm so blessed," she said. "I'd like to thank my parents, my star teacher Debbie Allen, and especially God for helping me through this and getting me to this place in my life."

Star students and teachers were also recognized from Albany High School, Byne Christian School, Monroe High School, Sherwood Christian Academy, and Westover High School.

