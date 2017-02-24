Middle school boys learn what it takes to be leaders

A group of middle school students from Southwest Georgia and North Florida gained inspiration to become leaders in the community.

The Albany State University Center for the African American Male, also known as CAAM, hosted their annual Winter Youth Summit Friday at the HPER gym.

The theme of this summit was "A Bridge to College."

Middle school boys attended breakout sessions to learn the importance of being a leader.

"We want to tell our kids their first priority is to be sound, respectful kids, to be scholars, to make going to school their highest priority, and also to look up to people who care about their greatest interests, which is their future," said CAAM Executive Director Antonio Leroy .

Coordinators said students that participate in these types of programs show less behavioral problems in the classroom.

