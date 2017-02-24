ConAgra donates $25K to Second Harvest

ConAgra donated $25,000 to Second Harvest (Source: WALB)

A generous monetary donation will help provide up to 100,000 pounds of food for storm victims.

Earlier Friday, ConAgra Foods donated $25,000 dollars to Second Harvest of South Georgia.

The purpose of the donation was to help find disaster relief in response to the January storms.

The check was presented today by team members from ConAgra's Peter Pan facility in Sylvester.

