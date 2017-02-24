Car crashes into Albany beauty school - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Car crashes into Albany beauty school

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Car crashed into Albany Beauty Academy. (Source: WALB) Car crashed into Albany Beauty Academy. (Source: WALB)
Briana Collymore (Source: WALB) Briana Collymore (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

An Albany beauty school is missing half its building after a car crashed into it Friday morning. 

Shattered glass and bricks were scattered in front of the Albany Beauty Academy on Dawson Road. 

Witnesses said a woman may have mistaken her gas pedal for her brakes when she crashed into the building. 

The car crashed into the classroom part of the building. 

Luckily, the nearly dozen people who were inside at the time were on the other side of the building.

They said the crash sounded like an explosion.  

"I was in the salon side of the classroom, and it's a Friday, we're busy during the week," said Briana Collymore. "We're all doing hair. Everybody was on the other side.  But the side that was hit was the practice side." 

The salon will remain open. 

No one was hurt. 

We're working to learn more about the driver and if charges will be filed. 

Copyright 2017 WALB.  All rights reserved.

