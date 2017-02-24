Fatal wreck re-routes Lowndes traffic

One fatality was reported in the wreck (Source: WALB)

A fatal multiple vehicle wreck in Lowndes County impacted school and work traffic for hours on Friday.

Officials say Daniel Fletcher Marx, 27, of Fitzgerald was driving a tractor trailer east on Inner Perimeter Road shortly after 11 a.m. when he failed to stop at the red light intersection of Inner Perimeter Rd. and State Route 7.

The tractor trailer then hit a red midsize car traveling north on State Route 7, driven by 22-year-old Shianne Lee Richardson of Hahira.

After striking Richardson's vehicle, the tractor trailer traveled into the westbound side of Inner Perimeter Road.

A grey pickup truck traveling west on Inner Perimeter Rd. was in a turning lane and waiting to turn onto State Route 7 southbound, when the tractor trailer hit the pickup on the driver’s side, knocking both vehicles off the north edge of Inner Perimeter Rd.

The driver of the pickup, 46- year-old Joseph Ivan Driggers of Valdosta, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, 55-year-old Benjamin Lewis Jackson of Valdosta, was airlifted from the scene to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital for treatment of his severe injuries.

Richardson sustained impairing injuries and is still being held at South Georgia Medical Center.

Marx was treated for minor injuries at SGMC and later released.

Troopers do not suspect alcohol nor drugs to be a contributing factor in the wreck, though toxicology results are still pending.

The case was turned over to Georgia State Patrol’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team.

Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.

