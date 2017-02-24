Ocilla resident hopes Duke's murder charge puts rumors to rest

Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 3.83"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 19.00"; -/+ Year to Date -0.93".More >>
Today: 0.00": Monthly Total 3.83"; Normal for the Month 4.06"; Yearly Total 19.00"; -/+ Year to Date -0.93".More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 28-29, 2017More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 28-29, 2017More >>
More than a hundred people came out to the docks of Lake Blackshear for a unique worship experience.More >>
More than a hundred people came out to the docks of Lake Blackshear for a unique worship experience.More >>
A popular kayak and canoe rental business in Albany kicked off hourly rentals at Chehaw Park this weekend.More >>
A popular kayak and canoe rental business in Albany kicked off hourly rentals at Chehaw Park this weekend.More >>
Health officials are urging people to keep some food safety tips in mind as they cook out for the Memorial Day weekend.More >>
Health officials are urging people to keep some food safety tips in mind as they cook out for the Memorial Day weekend.More >>