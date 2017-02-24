Ocilla resident hopes Duke's murder charge puts rumors to rest

Paulk said the investigation has been the topic of conversation for many years in Ocilla. (Source:WALB)

Paulk said he's held a lot of conversations concerning the case.

Duke had his first appearance Thursday afternoon.

After Thursday’s press conference concerning Tara Grinstead, the table conversation at an Ocilla diner was a little different Friday morning.

Longtime Peck’s Place customer and Ocilla resident Andy Paulk told WALB News 10 that he’s spent a lot of time discussing the investigation over breakfast.

“There were many days that we sat at this table right here and go ‘What y’all think happened to Tara?’ and everybody had their opinion,” Paulk said.

After years of wondering, Paulk said he’s relieved to hear about Ryan Duke’s arrest.

Paulk, who was part of the Tara’s initial search party, described the outcome as sad, but hopes it will put an end to the rumors.

“That’s what really drove daggers through our community. You know, you had families that were pointed out and talked bad about and it really damaged our community as a whole,” Paulk added.

As the investigation continues, Paulk plans to continue discussing the topic at the breakfast table.

“It’s definitely the peak of conversation in a small town like this,” Paulk said.

He also mentioned that the Ocilla community will always be affected by Grinstead's murder.

