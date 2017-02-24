'Up and Vanished' podcaster reacts to arrest in Tara Grinstead case

'Up and Vanished' is an investigative podcast looking into the disappearance of Tara Grinstead. (Source: WALB)

The creator of an investigative podcast following Tara Grinstead's disappearance believes the case is far from over.

Payne Lindsey set out to find answers to the 11-year-old mystery through his podcast titled 'Up and Vanished.'

Lindsey said he's relieved to know an arrest has been made in the case. He said Ryan Duke was never on his radar by name, but he did suspect someone in the friend group was responsible for Grinstead's disappearance.

He expects more arrests to be made as he focus on what's next in the investigation.

"And just because we know one guy involved in this we want to know if anyone else was involved in this, and we want to know what happened that night and what caused it and what happened that night. Who this guy was. There's so much to explore now," Lindsey said.

The next episode of 'Up and Vanished' will be released on Monday, according to Lindsey.

The podcast can be downloaded on iTunes and other podcast applications. It's also available online.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.