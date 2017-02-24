Juvenile arrested after bringing gun to Valdosta elementary school

A male juvenile, 11, was arrested Thursday for possession of a firearm on school property after bring a gun with ammunition to S.L. Mason Elementary school.

A teacher discovered the student had a gun and immediately notified the school resource officer.

The officer took the gun and the student was removed from the school.

Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress said that this case reflects that the system works.

"A faculty member of school did their job, discovered the student had a firearm, and immediately turned the case over to law enforcement. This is the perfect example why our school system elected to have a Valdosta Police Officer in every school,” said Childress.

