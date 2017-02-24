Irwin Co. community speaks out after arrest in Grinstead case

After over 11 years of investigation, an arrest has been made in the Tara Grinstead case. Ryan Duke is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, murder and concealing a death.More >>
Many in the small town of Ocilla have been left in shock. For more than a decade, Investigators searched for any sign of Tara Grinstead, a teacher and beauty queen, who went missing in 2005.
A popular kayak and canoe rental business in Albany kicked off hourly rentals at Chehaw Park this weekend.
Health officials are urging people to keep some food safety tips in mind as they cook out for the Memorial Day weekend.
An Albany man was taken to the hospital in Macon with brain damage after a fight at Sport Zone. Police said the fight happened in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the Albany Police Department, witnesses said that Derek Morrell Fuller, 28, got punched in the face by an unknown person.
Police took two teenagers into custody after an armed robbery at Turtle Park in Albany Friday night. According to the Albany Police Department, the robbery happened just after 11 p.m. on North Front Street.
This Memorial Day weekend, you can see 144 crosses outside the Albany Mall that represent South Georgia's fallen heroes.
