More than 40 charges filed in violent Dougherty Co. armed robberies

Two people charged in several violent armed robberies have been indicted by the Dougherty Grand Jury.

Javarious Mallory and Anthony Leon Parks face 43 counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault and gun charges.

Investigators said the two are suspects in several armed robberies at convenience stores in Albany last year.

Two store clerks were shot at two different stores during those robberies.

Parks and Mallory face life in prison for each armed robbery count.

