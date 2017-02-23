Albany business owners recommend bonding employees, after huge theft arrest

A trusted employee from one of Albany longest continuously family owned businesses is arrested and charged with 47 counts of forgery and financial theft charges . Now Potter Motor Company owners want to give a warning and advice to other business owners to protect them from similar crimes.

54 year old Debbie Garrod worked 22 years for Potter Motor Company, becoming their office manager in charge of their finances. When company officials updated their computer system, problems showed up.

Potter Motor Company comptroller Richard Stotler said "If we had not gotten it when we did, we have talked about the fact that it could have very well put us out."

Now officials continue to go through their books, and the financial issues so far are staggering

Potter Motor Company comptroller Richard Stotler said "This will ultimately end up being in the hundreds of thousands of dollars. Very little of which we'll be able to recover."

Dougherty County Sheriff's Investigators say the case continues to grow in scope. Investigators say this is not an isolated situation.

Dougherty County Sheriff's Office Captain Craig Dodd said "Here lately we have had a lot of internal theft and embezzlement type cases. Most of them deal with small offices."

Potter Company officials now advise other business owners to bond their employees, especially those who deal with money. That way if a crime is proven, the business is covered.

Stotler said "If we have been bonded all of this goes away. It's almost I hate to say a slam dunk."

Dodd said "You have to be very careful, because working with someone everyday can give you a trust in them that's not deserved in some cases."

Stotler said " But you know Frank Sinatra said the greatest revenge is success. So we are not finished. We'll be around for a long time."

Captain Dodd said the Garrod investigation is still continuing, and more charges are expected. Stotler says they have found evidence that Garrod spent most of the money on gambling, especially the lottery. Garrod is free on bond.

