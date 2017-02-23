Thomasville Police search for armed robbery suspects

Caught on Camera, surveillance photos show three suspects robbing a convenience store in Thomasville at gunpoint.

Police are now searching for those suspects.

Officers said thousands of dollars in cash was stolen.

According to police the suspects also asked for Black and Mild cigars.

Investigators said this happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday night at the L&G Food Mart.

"One mask is very distinguishable, it was the same mask used in the movie scream. These suspects came in with guns, one stayed in the door as a lookout," said Capt. Maurice Holmes.

If you have any information you are encouraged to call the Thomasville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.