Thomasville vineyard receives big award

A winery in Thomasville is celebrating a big award this week.

Farmer's Daughter vineyards received an award for one of their white wines.

It was chosen for the best of class by the San Francisco chronicle.

Many of the top wineries around nation participate.

The Thomasville shop owners said the award came as a huge surprise

"This is fantastic this is something that were told other wine makers spend decades trying to achieve. We've won a lot of awards but this is by far the most outstanding," said Renee Moss, Owner.

The competition is held in Sonoma County each year.

