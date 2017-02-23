Food truck ordinance passes in Bainbridge; Restaurant owners excited

An Albany man was taken to the hospital in Macon with brain damage after a fight at Sport Zone. Police said the fight happened in the parking lot around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the Albany Police Department, witnesses said that Derek Morrell Fuller, 28, got punched in the face by an unknown person.More >>
Police took two teenagers into custody after an armed robbery at Turtle Park in Albany Friday night. According to the Albany Police Department, the robbery happened just after 11 p.m. on North Front Street.More >>
This Memorial Day weekend, you can see 144 crosses outside the Albany Mall that represent South Georgia's fallen heroes.More >>
Hundreds of volunteers came out to the Andersonville National Cemetery this Memorial Day weekend to honor our country's fallen heroes by placing flags at the graves.More >>
Fire Weather Forecast May 27-28, 2017More >>
