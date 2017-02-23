Thomasville winery announces new spring releases

If you love wine, you might to read this!

Farmer's Daughter Vineyards out of Thomasville filled WALB in on a big secret.

After a lot of feedback, the company has decided to roll out a red wine series.

Three different blends will be offered starting in April.

Owners said they think their customers will be excited.

"The name of our cab styled red has been a secret but ill give you a sneak peak its called Heartbreaker it comes out April 21st were having a big party called the red riot," said Renee Moss, Owner.

The wine is being sold in stores from Americus all the way to the panhandle of Florida.

The winery just opened its doors last year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.