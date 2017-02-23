Albany native, UGA football player hospitalized, withdrawn from classes

University of Georgia defensive lineman Trenton Thompson of Albany was hospitalized overnight in Athens, and has now withdrawn from classes at the university this semester.

UGA officials said that Thompson was found incoherent on the campus around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday by University of Georgia police.

Thompson was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released.

UGA officials said Thompson has been dealing with a significant medical issue which required emergency hospitalization and an extended hospital stay.

He was recently discharged from the hospital and remains under close medical care.

University of Georgia officials said Thompson suffered an adverse reaction to medications prescribed for his medical condition and tested negative for illegal drugs he talked about during his encounter with police Thursday morning.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.