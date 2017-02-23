Mosquitoes out early, spraying starts early in response

Dougherty County public works are planning to start spraying for mosquitoes Friday. (Source: file)

It's only February, but the mosquitoes have already arrived!

Dougherty County public works are planning to start spraying Friday.

With the warmer and wetter weather, the mosquitoes have started hatching.

They'll be starting to earlier in the day Friday, starting at 1 p.m.

"The reason we'll be spraying at 1 o'clock in the day is because we'll be targeting Aedes albopictus. Aedes albopictus are the daytime biters, and those are the ones that carry Zika," said Donell Mathis, Environmental Control Manager.

Mathis reminds homeowners to dump any standing water around your home.

Also, if you're going to be outside, wear long sleeves and repellent.

