'Lift Every Voice' concert lifts spirits in Albany

The fourth annual 'Lift Every Voice' Black History Month concert was held on Thursday.

It was hosted by the Albany Civil Rights Institute and Albany Museum of Art.

The Freedom Singers and students from Deerfield-Windsor School, Sherwood Academy and the Dougherty County School System came together to form a choir.

"I'm very excited for two reasons. One, it's an opportunity to bring the community together. And after everything that's happening, I think it's good for the community to be able to come out and have a good night of music and exhale with all of the different tragedies we've had locally," said Civil Rights Institute Director Frank Wilson.

