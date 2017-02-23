Students celebrate Black History Month

A group of students from Bright Start Learning Center in Valdosta dressed up and performed for Black History Month. (Source: WALB)

Influential African Americans filled the cafeteria at South Georgia Medical Center Thursday.

A group of students from Bright Start Learning Center in Valdosta dressed up and performed for Black History Month.

22 kids participated by singing, dancing, and performing.

The director of Bright Start said it's crucial to get students interested in history very early.

"We can't know where we're going if we don't know where we come from. It's always important to teach our children who they are and what opportunities are available to them," said director Shelbra McKnight.

"You get to learn about your ancestors!" said student Brandon Meriweather

The school's director said students have been performing at SGMC for Black History Month as long as she can remember.

