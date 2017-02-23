Albany singer dazzles in 'The Voice' premiere

J. Chosen, a singer from Albany, GA was picked as a blind audition in the 2017 premiere of The Voice. (Source: The Voice/NBC)

Season 12 of The Voice premieres Monday night, but NBC has confirmed that a singer from Albany, GA was picked (but by who?) as a blind audition.

J. Chosen, who is a teacher for special needs children, got plenty of cheers from his performance. He garnered the attention of all four judges during his audition.

"Marvin Gaye is in heaven like [clapping]. Because it was so powerful and so crazy emotional. People do not sing like this. It's really a blessing to be in your presence because we don't get an opportunity to see this beautiful vulnerability from men too. So I think this is really important for the show, really important for your coach," said R&B Artist Alicia Keys.

J. Chosen will be featured as The Voice returns in its 2017 premiere on Monday, February 27 on NBC.

You can follow along on J. Chosen's social media pages.

Are you planning to watch?

