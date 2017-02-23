Valdosta child battling rare disease

There are only 132 documented cases in the U.S, according to the CDC's website. (Source: WALB)

It's news no person ever wants to get, finding out a family member has an extremely rare and life-threatening disease with no known cause.

That's the news one Valdosta family is dealing with now.

6 month old Oliver Cason was talkative Thursday, but now Oliver is fighting for his life. And Oliver's parents are fighting for answers.

"I just don't want somebody else to have to go through what we've gone through," said Oliver's mom Jennifer Cason.

Just a week ago Oliver was a normal 6 month old baby.

"He was rolling over on the floor everywhere, pulling himself, and scooting towards toys," recalled Jennifer.

But things quickly took a turn.

"He couldn't hold his head up. He couldn't move his arms," recalled Oliver's dad Andrew Cason.

Oliver is now at Wolfson's Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

He's being treated for an extremely rare disease, acute flaccid myelitis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the disease affects the spine.

There are only 132 documented cases in the U.S, according to the CDC's website.

It's also a disease that's most common in kids.

"It was basically like holding a newborn baby Oliver again," recalled Jennifer.

Now Oliver's parents look forward to the little victories, like being able to hold their son again.

"Then at least we know some things are getting better. It gives us hope," explained Jennifer.

"He talks and he laughs and he smiles," Andrew, holding back tears.

Oliver's parents said the scariest part is not knowing what comes next.

"There's not a treatment for it. You begin to wonder if he will be like this forever," Jennifer said.

However, they will continue to fight for a cure.

"If people could see how serious and scary this is than maybe we could get more medical professionals and scientists on board to look at this," said Jennifer.

There is a GoFundMe account to help the family with expenses. In just 3 days more than $1,000 has been raised.

