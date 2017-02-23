Editorial: A bill to help voters

There is a bill that has been introduced in the Georgia General Assembly that would allow a voter to vote at any precinct on Election Day in the County in which they are registered.

Any method that is implemented that makes voting easier should be considered and this one should be both considered and adopted.

While it is likely to be utilized more in the larger and urban counties, if it affords additional opportunities for citizens to voice their opinions and to select their Representatives, that is good.

The bill has bipartisan support, as it should; however, it has yet to receive a hearing.

If you support measures that make voting more accessible tell your Representative to support House Bill 22.

Voting is one of the few ways our citizens have direct input into our Democracy.

We should support all efforts to open opportunities to participate.

