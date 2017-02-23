Grace hired as Baconton head football coach

Baconton Charter has named Randy Grace the school's new head football coach.

Grace has been a head coach all around the state, most notably at Crisp Academy and Pacelli. He spent last season as the defensive coordinator at Harris County.

"He had some familiarity with our program from when we played Pacelli a few years ago, and it looked like a good fit," says Baconton Charter athletic director John Pinson. "He's a proven commodity at the Class A level."

Grace spent four seasons at Pacelli from and amassed a 19-23 record with the Vikings before leaving for Wheeler County in 2015. In nine seasons as a head coach, Grace is 41-54 overall.

He will be the third head coach in Blazer football history, taking over for Johnny Hayes. Hayes retired in December after five seasons at Baconton.

It hasn't been easy for Baconton since playing their first varsity season in 2010. The Blazers have 12 wins in school history, and have never won more than three games in a single season.

Pinson believes Grace can be the coach to lead the Blazers to being a more competitive program.

“We’d like to see some championships in the future. It’s going to be a process, but we’d like to see some growth in our competitiveness," Pinson says. "We need someone to instill some belief in our guys that we can win.”

