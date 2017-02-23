Major marijuana bust made in Coffee County

Brandon Moore is still on the run

A multi-agency force took a huge haul of marijuana off the streets last Friday, and it all started with a traffic stop.

Officials with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholls Police Dept., and the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit (DCDU) confiscated approximately 11 pounds of high grade marijuana.

Nicholls police initiated the stop on a vehicle occupied by three men for a seatbelt violation. NPD asked for help from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and members of the DCDU.

Before officers could arrive, one of the men in the car, Brandon Moore, took off running. As other officers arrived to assist, Nicholls police requested a drug detective and a K9 unit.

Authorities conducted a brief investigation due to the smell of marijuana coming from within the vehicle, which resulted in the discovery of five packages, containing approximately 11 pounds of high grade marijuana.

20-year-old Cornelius Perry and 21-year-old Deshawn Washington were arrested on the spot.

Brandon Moore remains a wanted fugitive for trafficking marijuana. If you have any information on him, call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, at 912-384-4227.

