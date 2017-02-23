Surveillance video shows criminal in action

The Americus Police Department is asking for help identifying an entering auto suspect, who was caught on surveillance video.

About 2:30 Wednesday morning, February 22, the man was seen inside the fence at Gear Master Transmission on North Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd.

Seven vehicles were entered, and an undetermined amount of property was taken.

The Americus Police Department urges anyone with information pertaining to this crime to contact the Americus Police Department Investigation Division at 229-924-4550 or call the tip line at 229-924-4102.

