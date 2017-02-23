Most Wanted: Denevious West

Albany Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of breaking his infant daughter's leg.

Warrants have been issued for 22-year-old Denevious Rashard West, on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children, and violation of a family violence order.

Police say on December 10th he broke his 11-month-old daughters leg, while caring for the child and her twin sister while the mother was shopping.

West, also known as 'Black Dee,' 'West,' and 'Donevious,' is 5' 9" and weighs about 160 pounds.

If you have any information regarding West, you should call Crimestoppers at 229-436-TIPS. You could earn a reward.



