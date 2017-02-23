Boys & Girls Club to cut ribbon on 'reimagined' Thornton Gym

City leaders and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany will cut the ribbon on the renovated gym at the Club at Thornton Park on Thursday.

Thornton Gym will now serve as the Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany newest east Albany location. The renovations of the gym were fully funded by the city.

Boys & Girls Club of Albany CEO Marvin Laster said the facility was brought down to the studs to create the 'reimagined' facility which now includes a new roof, gym floor, and a second floor that features a teen hangout room and an innovation center. He said the gym brings something special to the East Albany community.

"This is a facility that the entire city can be proud of but more importantly the young people in east Albany who sometimes overlooked or underserved can feel proud they have a facility that they can go to, and we have a new footprint in the east Albany community as well," said Marvin Laster, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany.

The public is invited to Thursday's grand opening at 10:30 a.m. to tour the facility. Throughout the week, the Boys & Girls Club will host registration and open house for after-school and summer programs at the facility.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.