Sources: Mitchell Co. hiring Brock as head football coach

Several sources say Mitchell County will name Deshon Brock the new Eagles head football coach and athletic director.

Mitchell County has not confirmed the hire.

Brock is currently the head boys' basketball coach and offensive coordinator at Long County. He's been with the Blue Tide for 13 seasons.

During his time in Ludowici, Brock led the Blue Tide basketball team to 186 wins and two region tournament titles.

Brock will take over for Larry Cornelius as the Eagles' head coach. Cornelius resigned last month after five seasons in Camilla to take over the Lakewood High School football program in South Carolina.

WALB will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it is received.

