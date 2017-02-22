SCA ready for Final Four appearance

In the GHSA and GISA, the state basketball playoffs roll on throughout the state Wednesday and Thursday.

For GICAA teams like the Sherwood Christian Eagles, those two days are just practices as they prepare for this weekend's Final Four.

The Eagles are still dancing, and they have plenty to be excited about. They are in the GICAA state semifinals Friday night.

It's the first time in a while SCA has made this deep of a state playoff run, and head coach Chad Evans says he's seen a bigger buzz around the program than any time in recent memory.

"There's an excitement going around that we haven't seen in quite some time. Just the overall atmosphere at our games has been so much better this year with student involvement," Evans says. "I think as a whole, it's just a different culture."

The Eagles may not be the state title favorite, but they do have an advantage. This weekend's games will be played at Cavalier Arena on the Albany State West Campus.

"We're going to treat it like a home game. We'll shoot around here. We'll dress here, then transition over there right before the game," Evans says. "We're hoping our crowd will treat it like a home game. We're excited, hoping for that same atmosphere we get here."

The Eagles take on Bethel Christian Academy Friday night in the state semifinals at 8:30 p.m.

The winner will face Central Fellowship or Creekside Christian in the championship game Saturday.

